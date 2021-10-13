Court security: In HC, lawyers suggest smart IDs and police in civil clothes inside courts

New Delhi: Entry of advocates in court premises here should be allowed based on a smart card having a digital chip for verification of identity, lawyers' bodies Tuesday told the Delhi High Court in view of the recent shootout that killed three people in a Rohini courtroom here, even as the Delhi Police informed that "courts are soft targets".



The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), in their suggestions given to a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel on improving court security, said that such smart cards would be akin to the proximity cards issued to lawyers for securing entry in the Supreme Court premises.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, was hearing a petition concerning the security and safety at court premises, which it initiated on its own following the September 24 shootout inside a Rohini courtroom, in which three gangsters were killed.

The bench had earlier asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government, and various bar associations to also give their suggestions on the issue so that they could be incorporated in the order, following which the Delhi Police had suggested increased use of technology for security.

"Advocates may be permitted with ID cards, like proximity cards in Supreme Court... There will be a mechanical scanning of these digitised cards," said DHCBA President and senior lawyer Mohit Mathur. All advocates must abide by the security checks and any refusal to follow the same shall amount to misconduct, the lawyers suggested. It was also suggested that separate uniforms be issued for law interns.

The DHCBA further suggested that all visitors including advocates must be frisked by using advanced metal detectors, all the vehicles should be checked by employing hi-tech devices and entry of hawkers should be banned.

It also said that only licensed shopkeepers must be allowed access and identity cards should be issued for their staff.

The BCD called for a three-tier security system around the court complex, including posting police personnel in civil clothes inside courtrooms, setting up a 24-hour control room and installing more CCTVs to monitor security at court premises.

Both lawyers' bodies opined that the production of undertrials should be through the virtual mode and the number of security personnel should be increased.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, said that his suggestions were more or less the same. "It seems that the issue is only going to get worse due to overcrowding. Courts are soft targets," he said.

By and large we have got a good number of suggestions, said the Chief Justice who listed the matter for further hearing on October 25.