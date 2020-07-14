Court says Tahir Hussain was present at scene; denies bail

New Delhi: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain allegedly used rioters as human weapons, who on his instigation could have killed anybody, a Delhi court said on Monday while dismissing his bail plea in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma during the north-east Delhi riots in February



this year.

The judge, however, clarified that anything stated in the order was based upon "prima analysis of material available on record at this stage which is yet to be tested on the touchstone of trial".

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said that a "powerful person" like Hussain could threaten witnesses in the case if enlarged on bail. The court held that at this stage of the probe it appeared that "he (Hussain) did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as 'human weapons', who on his instigation could have killed anybody."

The court, in its Monday's order, added that it was a matter of record that the investigation in the matter was still under progress as some other persons have to be apprehended.

The Delhi Police had, in its charge sheet filed in the case, alleged there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind Sharma's murder as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by Hussain.

The charge sheet said that autopsy had revealed that there were 51 sharp injuries on his body and the way Sharma was killed by the cold-blooded rioters has shaken the social fabric of the society and instilled a fear in the minds of the residents of the area.

It further noted that two persons have stated in their statements to the Crime Branch, about the conspiracy of communal riots allegedly being hatched at the residence of Hussain on

February 24.

The court said that even if there was no video footage or CCTV footage showing Hussain's presence at the spot, there was enough ocular evidence available on record which prima facie established he was present at the place of the incident.