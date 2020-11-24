Court reserves order on supplying chargesheet to Umar, Imam, Faizan

New delhi: The supplementary chargesheet naming JNU students Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and alleged SIM card seller Faizan Khan filed in connection with the alleged "larger conspiracy" into the north-east Delhi riots claimed that speeches given by both Khalid and Imam in January were along the same lines and were given with the intent to "divide India".



These submissions were made before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat where the charge sheet was filed on Sunday. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued that what is sought to be projected as a narrative of peaceful protest in order to protect democracy was actually a means to protect "mobocracy".

"Use of mob was the ultimate agenda for this conspiracy," Prasad said referring to a February 23 Whatsapp chat between the accused persons discussing the same. He alleges Khalid had decided to act during US President Donald Trump's visit.

He also submitted that Umar Khalid played an instrumental role in transporting women from Jahangirpuri to Chand Bagh in north-east Delhi thorough Shaheen Bagh, where they were received by Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and student activist Gulfisha, in order to further take on the law enforcement agencies through violence. "Mobilization was done at the instance of Khalid," he told ASJ Rawat.

ASJ Rawat, however, reserved the orders for supplying the around 1000-page charge sheet to the accused persons' counsel for November 24 (today) in the form of a softcopy keeping in view the fact the Delhi Police had challenged a trial court order mandating the supply of physical hardcopies to the other 15 accused in the UAPA case in the Delhi High Court which had stayed the trial.