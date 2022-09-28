Court reserves order on bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board.



Special Judge Vikas Dhull said the order would be pronounced on Wednesday.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Khan, said that all ingredients for Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc.) of the IPC were missing and the prosecution had cherry-picked the Chairman of Waqf Board (Khan) for reasons of their choice.

The counsel also said that no rules were violated and the allegations were at best a procedural lapse, attracting departmental proceedings.

Further, the counsel said that there was absolutely no misappropriation of funds, nor was there any prima facie evidence of any money has exchanged hands.

Regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds, the counsel said that every penny was tracked and

accounted for. Countering the arguments, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava said the stage in the case has not reached for grant

of bail.

He also said Khan had lied to the agency about his mobile being lost. The judge asked the APP how the public exchequer incurred a loss from Khan's alleged misconduct, while also seeking to know the amount if any. Meanwhile, Khan's alleged aide and co-accused Laddan was remanded in two days of ACB custody by the court.