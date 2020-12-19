Court rejects bail plea of man seen in video in 'aggressive posture' with other rioters

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of a man in a northeast Delhi riots case, saying he can be clearly seen in a CCTV footage in an "aggressive posture" with other rioters.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea of Gurmeet Singh and said the accused was "part of the unlawful assembly which, in prosecution of common object, had committed the offence" of rioting and firing, leading to gunshot injuries to some people and police officials.

"Regarding the role of the present accused/applicant Gurmeet Singh, he is clearly visible in the CCTV footage in an aggressive posture with other rioters. He is holding wooden 'fatta' (plank) and brick in his hands. Thus, he is actively participating in the riots.

"Thus, the accused was part of the unlawful assembly which in prosecution of common object had committed the offence of rioting and firing gunshot injuries on the public persons and police officials and thus, every member of unlawful assembly is deemed to be guilty of offence committed by every member of that assembly in prosecution of common object of that assembly, the court said in its order passed on December 18.

During the hearing, Singh's counsel claimed he had been falsely implicated in the matter and was pulling a rickshaw with a passenger during the riots in the Welcome area.

Special Public Prosecutor Saleem Ahmed, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea, saying Singh can be clearly seen in a CCTV footage allegedly actively participating in the riots and pelting stones.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between those opposing the amended citizenship law and those supporting it spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.