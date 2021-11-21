Court raps police for 'separate' chargesheets in minor's rape case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has slammed Delhi Police for filing two separate chargesheets in the alleged rape case of a 14-year-old girl and observed that that "it is a big slap on the Delhi Police's logo of "Shanti, Seva, Nyay".



According to legal news website Live Law, the court had earlier directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate inquiry and register a case under appropriate provisions against the officers for committing fraud upon the court.

Leaving the question of the action to be taken against the erring officials absolutely to the Commissioner of Police, Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao observed thus: "…but it is a big slap on the Delhi Police logo of "Shanti, Seva, Nyay" "Nyay" has been taken for a ride by them, twisted and warped as per their whims and fancies. If this continues, and the officials are not dealt sternly, the public shall loose their faith in police system. They not only have mocked the court/judicial system but also abused their power qua the people they have pledged to serve & protect."

The court was dealing with a case concerning rape of a 14 year old minor girl.

As per Live Law, while one set of the chargesheet in the matter was filed with the court and accused's counsel, the other was filed with the public prosecutor and complainant's counsel, wherein material facts were allegedly omitted. "Court obviously, though already circumspect about their approach certain matters, would be much more cautious and think twice before believing their claim," the court

added.

Furthermore, the Court was of the view that: "Most importantly and what the DCP has failed to justify and explain is the omission of two complete paragraphs running into 20-25 lines from the chargesheet. which paragraphs were giving clean chit to the accused and fixing liability/responsibility/involvement of one another individual namely Umer whose name was completely deleted/omitted from the charge sheet filed in the court. How can the said action be justified and what more is required to hold that it was deliberate, motivated and malafide."