Court pulls up staff for not keeping records of bail orders & bonds in riots case, issues show-cause

New Delhi: A Delhi court has pulled up its staff in an order for not maintaining court records such as bail orders and bonds and has directed the Ahlmad to show-cause within two days as to why appropriate action as per law be not recommended against him for non compliance of court's directions.



The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg was hearing a case related to the north-east Delhi riots which included eight accused. He subsequently sent the case to the Sessions court for trial.

However, while doing so, CMM Garg observed that the Ahlmad had failed to comply with the previous order despite repeated directions.

"He also failed to report as to the exact status of receipt of bail orders/bail bonds of the accused in the present case," the order state, adding that, "He is accordingly directed to show cause within two days as to why appropriate action as per law be not recommended against him for non compliance of directions of this court".

The court observed that the reader has given a report stating that no reply or report except the reply dated September 11 from Superintendent of Central Jail No. 11 has been received in the present case till today after the last date, however, the reply alongwith bail bonds of some of the accused dated August 8 received from Superintendent of Central Jail No. 12 of Mandoli has been attached alongwith the judicial record "which indicates that a false report has been made by the Reader on the judicial record.

"He is accordingly directed to show cause within two days as to why appropriate action as per law be not taken against him for making a false report," CMM Garg stated while committing the case to Sessions court for trial.