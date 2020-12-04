Court junks bail plea, says accused can be seen with iron rod in video

New delhi: A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail application of a man in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying he was allegedly actively involved in the rioting and can be seen in video footage holding an iron rod in the violent crowd.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail application of Rifaqat Ali in the case related to the death of one Amaan due to gunshot injuries during the riots in the Jafrabad area.

The court said Ali had allegedly forwarded a few hate messages to other persons, but later, deleted them.

It said his mobile phone was recovered, seized and sent for expert opinion as also to retrieve the deleted data.

It further said that the cap worn by him on the day of the incident has also been recovered.

As stated in the charge sheet, the total number of police personnel stated to be injured in the entire incident is 19. Injuries to so many police personnel at the site shows the gravity of the situation and the offence committed. There is also no doubt that Amaan also died in the incident as a result of the gunshot injury.

During the hearing, advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing for Ali, argued that the death of Amaan due to gunshot injury was not directly attributable to the accused and there was no direct evidence linking him to the offence.