Court issues contempt notice to Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: A court here has issued a contempt notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner in a case of alleged gangrape of a woman and said "the narration and sequence of events in the case depicted a sordid and pathetic state of affairs in the administration of Delhi Police."



The court was hearing the bail plea of an accused in the case and noted that an FIR was registered at Sangam Vihar police station almost 36 days after the victim woman filed a complaint before the SHO. The court said there was deliberate non-compliance on part of the commissioner of police with three court orders passed in August 2022.

"Accordingly, notice be issued to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to show cause as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him for non-compliance of orders..., Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said in an order dated August 31. Noting that as no material was placed on record to establish that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi was authorised to file reply on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the court said that therefore the DCP (South) prima facie appears to have committed the offence of forgery and cheating.

It further said, "Let a notice be also issued to DCP (South) as to why necessary steps for registration of criminal case under appropriate provisions of law for the aforesaid offences be not taken against her for aforesaid acts."

Intention of police officials concerned, including DCP (South) and Commissioner of Police, as can be inferred from the above narration of events, is to bypass or flout various orders passed by the court...It is the duty of the court to get its orders enforced, otherwise, orders passed by the court remain farce and paper orders, the court said.