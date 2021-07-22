Court irked with cops probing desecration of Medina Masjid

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday rapped the Delhi Police for showing a "callous" and "lackadaisical" attitude while being negligent on its part in connection with its probe into the Medina Masjid case, which was vandalised and set on fire allegedly by a mob during the Northeast Delhi riots last February.



The court was hearing a revision petition filed by police challenging an earlier order directing registration of a separate FIR into one Hashim Ali's case where he was made an accused in his own FIR and later on arrested before being granted bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav noted: "This prima facie reflects the callous attitude/negligence on the part of the investigating agency, as it was incumbent upon it to have placed complete material before the learned ACMM (North-East)..."

The court added that it was "quite pained to see the lackadaisical attitude adopted by the investigating agency in the matter".

ASJ Yadav made these observations after police filed an application "at the 11th hour" seeking to withdraw the plea and make a fresh case in the matter before the Magistrates court.

Police now contended that they want to again approach the Magistrates court "for holistic consideration of entire material" in light of the fact that as per their replies in the revision plea, an FIR has already been lodged naming all the accused identified by Ali in his complaint and they are also being interrogated, a lack of which was Ali's main grievance.

An irked court noted the fact that an FIR was already registered and had not been made available to the learned ACMM(North-East) at the time of passing of order regarding separation of FIR. "Even no mention regarding registration of case FIR No. 55/20 was ever made by the investigating agency before the said Court," the order read.

ASJ Yadav added that the police was not even aware that an FIR No. 55/20 had already been registered at PS Karawal Nagar by the time respondent had approached the court of learned ACMM (North-East) with his petition under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C.

Ali, Secretary of the committee managing Madina Masjid in Shiv Vihar, alleged in his complaint that on February 25 last year, at around 6 PM, a riotous mob of around 25 persons allegedly broke into the mosque with sticks and petrol bombs and damaged the property. The next morning, one person from the riotous mob allegedly climbed atop the masjid and planted a saffron flag.