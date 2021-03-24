Court grants bail to man in doctor's suicide case

new delhi: A Delhi Court has granted bail to a man, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in April last year.



Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjli Goel granted the relief to Kapil Nagar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount.

Nagar was allegedly a close aide of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, who was also arrested in the case and is currently out on bail.

The court said in its order dated March 20, "As per the report of the IO (investigating officer), the voice sample of the witness Sanjay has already been collected and samples are now before the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and it is stated that no further investigation remains to be done.

"Charge sheet has already been filed. In these circumstances, no purpose would be served by sending the applicant (Nagar) to custody," it said.

The court directed Nagar not to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

The court noted that a perusal of the material on record showed that there was no mention of Nagar's name in the complaint made by the wife of the deceased just one week before the suicide to Delhi Jal Board and there was no allegation of threat or

extortion.

"Moreover, no complaint was made of extortion or harassment against the applicant (Nagar) since 2006 since when the deceased and his family members were plying water tankers. It is not in dispute that the name of the deceased was blacklisted by DJB.

"As regards the allegations of stoppage of payment, there is merit in the contention of the counsel for the applicant that the applicant was neither the Member of DJB nor its office bearer to have been in a position to stop the payment of money," it said.