Court grants bail to 80-year-old man arrested in Jan 26 violence

New Delhi: The oldest man to be jailed at Tihar for cases related to the January 26 agitation has been granted bail by Rohini Sessions Court. The 80-year-old Gurmukh Singh who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib's Shanashapuri village was granted bail in the FIR 31/21 registered at Mukherjhee Nagar Police Station.



An ex-army man and the oldest among those arrested, Gurmukh was taken into custody on January 29 by Mukherjee Nagar police station staff. Speaking to Millennium Post his lawyer Amarveer Singh Bhullar, who is associated with Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said, "Gurmukh was picked up from Burari ground, while his case is not related to the Red Fort violence."

Meanwhile, Gurmukh is still waiting to be released from Tihar Jail as the family is yet to sign the bail bond. "Either by Saturday evening he will be released but that depends on when the family signs the bail bond," advocate Singh said. The family was able to connect with Gurmukh, however the lawyers said that accessing the FIR was a tedious task.

"We were not given FIRs and had to use our contacts to get the FIR," Singh added. Gurmukh's elder son Jasbir Singh lives in Italy, his younger son Kulbir Singh in Khamano about 12 km away from the village. His wife, and Jasbir's wife and son live with him.

A list of 125 people has been released by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place on January 26. While the legal team

at Singhu Border, which was set up in view of the arrest cases, has said that they are working in trying to get the farmers released.