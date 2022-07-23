Court grants anticipatory bail to rape accused
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to a man in an alleged rape case, observing that there is no straitjacket formula for determining consent and that a criminal intention had to be ascertained from the facts and circumstances of each case. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau noted that prima facie the relationship between the accused and the 25-year-old complainant was consensual.
The Judge also noted submissions of the accused that he was seeking time to marry the complainant because of his father's ailment of brain cancer.
The judge said that as per the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Bhatia, as far as adding Section 354(D) of IPC to the charges was concerned, no allegations were made that the accused stalked the
victim.
