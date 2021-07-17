Court denies bail to 21 accused of cyber crime

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to 21 persons arrested for allegedly operating a spurious call center and duping foreign nationals by gaining remote access to their computers, saying that such acts demean the image of the nation.



Metropolitan Magistrate Ashwani Panwar said that augmentation of cyber crimes, particularly in cases where people operate a network to lure gullible people into fake schemes and cheat them of their hard-earned money, is a serious threat to society.

Moreover, such incidents demean the image of our nation as the fraud was allegedly committed with the foreign nationals mostly US Nationals, the judge stated in the July 15 order.

Noting that all the accused had consciously agreed to run the call center,

the court rejected the bail by observing that the investigation in the present matter is at a nascent stage and the co-accused persons are yet to be arrested.

Delhi Police said the accused were found to be operating a call center where they engaged in committing fraud and used to contact the foreign nationals on the pretext of providing Amazon solutions customer services.