Court defends police's riots probe as Pracha says Muslims targetted

New Delhi: Even as multiple district courts and the Delhi High Court have repeatedly pulled up the Delhi Police for its "shoddy" probes in cases related to the north-east Delhi riots last year, a city court has now defended the police investigations, expressing "immense disgust" at advocate Mehmood Pracha's argument that the riots were the handiwork of a political party and criminal cases were fastened upon the members of the Muslim community alone.



"These submissions of the Counsel are certainly not in good taste. These are noted with immense disgust, repugnance and strong disapproval," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat stated in an order dated November 11.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha had submitted before the court that the riots were not actually communal and took place at the instance of certain political vested interests to derail the peaceful protest against CAA-NRC, as per the court's order copy.

The lawyer made the submission while arguing for the bail of Arif who is accused of allegedly murdering one Alok Tiwari. He had sustained several blunt and sharp injuries during the riots.

Calling Pracha's remarks "patently false", the ASJ said: "The counsel did not point out any material on record to substantiate his claim that the riots were not communal in nature or were the handiwork of any political party.

"It is the Counsel himself, who is now painting the entire Delhi Police with a communal brush by saying that the criminal cases related to the riots have been fastened upon the members of Muslim Community alone."

ASJ Bhat said that while dealing with cases, he saw that both Hindus and Muslims have been arraigned and chargesheeted for the riots and in some cases members from the same community as the accused have deposed against them.

"The police appears to have done its job with utmost integrity and certainly not on communal lines," he said, adding that some lapses have occurred during the probe but even they do not give the slightest indication that the investigation was not fair and impartial or that it was on communal lines.

The judge advised advocate Pracha to desist from making irresponsible, uncalled for, and patently false submissions.

Significantly, Bhat recently replaced Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, who was known for pulling up the Delhi Police on multiple occasions in multiple probes. He had also imposed costs on the police for such probes but Yadav was transferred as a Special (CBI) judge in Rouse Avenue courts and Bhat was brought in his stead.

ASJ Bhat also rejected the bail application of Arif, noting that there is every likelihood that he may approach or intimidate the only eye witness or may try to abscond if released.