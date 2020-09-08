Court asks High Court if interim bails should be extended in N-E Delhi riots cases

new delhi: A court here on Monday sought clarification from the Delhi High Court on whether its directions to extended interim bails of undertrial prisoners by 45 days to decongest jails here in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, applied for cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.



The court said the interim bails granted purely on humanitarian grounds for a limited period should not come within the purview of the directions of the High Court of July 13 and July 24 extending by 45 days the interim bails of undertrials, who were already

out of jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said a specific trend has been noticed in riots case that if the court granted interim bail for a certain period of time, invariably the accused filed applications for its extension on the ground that the High Court has directed to extend the interim bails en bloc from time to time, which presently stood extended till October 31.

The trial court said there was doubt as to whether the directions would apply to the cases of riots because the High Powered Committee of the High Court had excluded undertrials in riots cases from those who were applicable for grant of interim bails to decongest prisons in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A High Powered Committee was formed on the order of the Supreme Court in March to lay down guidelines to decongest jails and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"This court has doubt as to whether the directions of the High Court of Delhi passed will apply to the cases of riots or not because the minutes of the meeting on May 18, of the High Powered Committee has been pleased to exclude the following category of undertrial prisoners (UTPs) even if falling in the criteria, thereof should not be considered for interim bail," it said.

It further added that it was expedient and in the interest of justice that clarification be sought from the High Court on this aspect for its

guidance.