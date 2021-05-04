Court asks Amicus to act as 'filter'

New Delhi: With the Delhi High Court now effectively guiding the city's daily Covid-19 response and scores of matters listed before it oftentimes interrupting urgent matters such as oxygen supply, the Delhi government submitted that the Amicus in the case be asked to prioritise issues accordingly so that immediate attention can be given where needed.



The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli agreed with the suggestion during the hearing and eventually asked Amicus Curiae senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao to "filter" the issues

before it.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, for the Delhi government, said, "In every hearing...there are diversions that happen...if the Amicus can highlight priority issues...otherwise we can have these discussions for discussion purposes," Mehra told the court.

He further said that the matters should be heard in a "structured

manner".