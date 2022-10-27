Court agrees to hear Jain's bail plea today

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday agreed to hear the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on



October 28.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, who was earlier scheduled to hear the plea on October 31, advanced the matter on an application moved by the accused.

"It is submitted by the ED that they have no objection to the allowing of application filed on behalf of accused A-1 (Jain) seeking preponement of next date of hearing from October 31 to 28. In the facts, said application is allowed," the judge said.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.