Court acquits man in robbery case

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted a man of the charge of robbing cash and jewellery from two men at gunpoint in 2017, saying the testimonies of the witnesses were insufficient to prove the guilt. The court also said that in criminal cases, a golden thread in the administration of justice was if two views were possible on the evidence submitted, one pointing to the guilt of the accused, and the other, towards the accused's innocence, then the view which was more favourable to the accused must be accepted.



The court was hearing a case against Aas Mohammed, who allegedly robbed cash and jewellery at gunpoint from Kunal Goyal and Vikas near a restaurant in Rohini Sector 7 on June 5, 2017.

I am of the view that the prosecution has failed to establish the circumstances in which the accused is alleged to have committed the offence, Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta said in a recent order.

The testimony of the witnesses examined by the prosecution is insufficient to prove the involvement of the accused in the incident, the judge added.

The judge further said as the prosecution has failed to bring home the guilt of the accused, he is hereby acquitted of the charge for the commission of offences

punishable.

The court noted that the only evidence against the accused was his identification by the complainants.