Court acquits man accused of being part of riotous mob during Delhi riots

New Delhi: Observing that there was no cogent and reliable evidence on record to hold him guilty, the Karkardooma Court of Delhi has recently acquitted Noor Mohammad of all charges in the Delhi Riots case, legal news website LawBeat reported.

A bench of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat stated that "no cogent and reliable evidence was on record to hold the accused guilty of the charges framed against him" and thus, Noor is acquitted of all charges.

Noor was accused of being a member of an unlawful assembly taken place on February 25, 2020, between 3.00 p.m. and 4.00 p.m. The unlawful assembly was accused of vandalizing the shop bearing no.E17 M/s Bunny Bakers, Chand Bagh Pulia, Khajuri Khas, Delhi, committing robbery of the articles lying in the shop, and then setting it ablaze.

Noor was charged with offenses under Section 143/147/148/454/392/436 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on August 31, 2021. The prosecution had examined 7 witnesses to establish charges against Noor. Later on March 30, 2022, Noor was examined under Section 313 of the CrPC, wherein he had denied all the incriminating facts and circumstances put against him and claimed false

implications.