Couple held for murdering BTech student in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a man and his wife in connection with the murder case of a B.tech student in Jewar area whose body was found near his house on late Friday night.



Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Station House Officer of Jewar police station said that the accused couple plotted conspiracy to kill the youth as they suspected him to have an illicit relationship with the woman.

Initially the incident appeared to be death due to electrocution but later post mortem reports confirmed that he has been strangled to death.

The incident came to light on Friday night when body of the deceased identified as Vikas Sharma (23), a resident of village Mangroli in Kewar area, was found lying a few meters away from his house.

Family members of the victim suspected involved of a married couple who lives in their neighbourhood behind the murder and a case of murder was registered at Jewar police station.

Police detained a man and his wife for questioning who confessed to have committed the crime. Cops said that the arrested accused persons have been identified as Lakhpat and his wife Suman alias Soniya, residents of village Mangroli in Jewar area.

"During sustained interrogations, it came to light that accused Lakhpat had doubt on his wife to have an illicit relationship with the deceased. When he questioned his wife, she told him that the deceased has been blackmailing," said Agarwal.

"The accused couple then planned to kill the youth and called him to their house. They strangled his throat with a scarf and threw his body near an electric pole outside the house of deceased to make it look as he died of electrocution. However, post mortem reports confirmed death due to strangulation and police have also recovered the scarf used by accused to murder the youth," added Agarwal.

The officer further said that both the accused were presented before the court on Monday and have been sent to jail.