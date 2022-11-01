Couple and maid found dead in W Delhi; 2 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi police claimed to have solved the triple murder case that took place in the Hari Nagar area of West Delhi within 6 hours of the registration of the FIR, the officials informed on Tuesday. The cops nabbed two accused persons identified as Sachin (19) and Sujit (21). Sachin is a resident of the Najafgarh area while Sujit is a resident of Uttam Nagar in West Delhi.



According to Deputy Commissioner of the Police West Delhi Ghanshyam Bansal, on Tuesday a call was received at about 9.15 am about a burglary that took place at 57/1 Ashok Nagar. When police reached the spot, the dead bodies of three people, including Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their housemaid Sapna (33), were found.

The dead bodies of both females were lying on the ground floor at Kavya beauty saloon being run by Shalu whereas the dead body of Sameer was lying on the first floor in a pool of blood. The throat of both the females had been cut with sharp-edged weapons and Sameer had multiple injuries on the face and head. However, their minor daughter is alive and was sleeping on the first floor in the hall, Bansal said. In the sequence of events, it was revealed that the maid came at around 8 am and the driver came at around 9 am and found the house ransacked, so he made the PCR call. The inspection of the spot revealed that it was a friendly entry and three persons had tea in the saloon and the tea was freshly made, DCP West mentioned.

It was also found that they had taken the DVR with them, but the alleged persons, who came on 2 bikes around 8 am, were captured in the CCTV installed nearby. They were also seen going back in hurry after committing the crime around 9 am. Though they had taken the DVR of CCTV, the technical analysis of the event established that the main conspirator of the case visited the house around 10 minutes before the visit of the maid Sapna, Bansal confirmed.

During the interrogation of both the accused, it was revealed that the main conspirator (name withheld), who is absconding and his girlfriend, were working with Shalu in their saloon and around 10 days back, due to their unprofessional attitude, both were thrown out of the saloon and Sameer Ahuja also verbally thrashed them. The main conspirator felt humiliated and planned to take revenge and discussed it with his friends Sujit and Sachin. The other three people were also roped in by the main conspirator. They all came prepared and executed the plan. Since the maid reached in the meantime they also killed her. Later, they took away the laptop, cash and other articles lying in the house. The iPhone of Shalu, the weapon of offence and blood stained towel had been recovered at the instance of the accused persons.

Efforts are being made to recover the remaining case properties and nab the remaining accused who have also been identified. Further investigation is underway, Bansal added.