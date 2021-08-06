Couldn't find out how probe leaked to press: Cops in N-E riots case

New Delhi: An enquiry has failed to establish how the details of investigation into a Delhi riots case were shared with media, Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court in a status report on accused Asif Iqbal Tanha's plea alleging that the content of charge sheets was leaked even before cognisance was taken by the concerned court.



Justice Mukta Gupta Thursday said meanwhile that she would read Delhi Police's separate enquiry report received by her in a sealed cover and listed Tanha's plea for hearing on August 11.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for Delhi Police, informed the court that the status report was also filed in the matter.

In the status report, Delhi police said that while a "detailed enquiry" was conducted into the allegations by the DCP, Crime pursuant to the court's order, it could not be found how the alleged leakage took place.

"The enquiry officer, during the enquiry could not establish the officers/office from where the details of investigation were shared with the media," the status report reads.

It is further informed various media personnel, who were examined during the process, "refused to share the details of their source" and directions are being issued to handle the case files with utmost alacrity to ensure that "such issues are not raised in future".

"Further directions are being issued that case files must be handled with utmost alacrity and the charge sheets be also filed strictly following the due process of law," states the status report.

Delhi Police asserted that no prejudice has been caused to Tanha in his exercise of right to free and fair trial.