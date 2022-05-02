Could have done so much with my life: 1997 Connaught Place shootout survivor

New Delhi: Every now and then Tarun Preet Singh harks back to the ill-fated day in 1997 when he had a brush with death and lost his two friends in a police shootout in central Delhi's Connaught Place. Singh, who was in his early 20s then, was shot seven times, underwent surgery and spent the next five years recovering from his injuries. He was forced to drop out of school.

Twenty-five years on, a shrapnel lodged in his head and slight disability in his right hand are constant reminders of the day when his life changed forever.

"I could have done so much with my life if I had not got entangled in the shootout. My life would have been completely different," Singh told PTI on Saturday, ruing the loss of his "precious" youth.

He said the after-effects of his injuries prevent him from leading a normal life. He often gets headaches and winters are particularly difficult.

"I try to live a normal life but my injuries never let me do it. I cannot do heavy work because of the injuries and doctors have asked me to not take stress," he said.

"The incident created several roadblocks in my path. I somehow manage my household expenses. Life is difficult," he added.

Now a father of two, Singh works in a cloth shop and earns a meagre Rs 8,000 per month. His wife also works at a local hospital to support the family and earns Rs 3,000 per month. The family lives in a rented accommodation.