Corruption happening under eyes of administrators, alleges MCG Mayor

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) mayor Madhu Azad has come out in open and has highlighted rampant corruption taking place in the city's municipal body.



Mentioning that the irregularities are taking place under the eyes of the administrators, mayor Madhu Azad stated the administrators were turning a blind eye to the encroachments of footpaths and prime properties.

The revelation by Madhu Azad comes after the two days inspection by her on the state of toilets in the city. It was during her survey she found that not only were the toilets unclean and unhygienic it was also locked.

She also observed that some of the toilets were converted into areas where commercial activities were taking place. Furious over the state of affairs, the MCG mayor has sent the report of her observations to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "We work under the limited powers and it is because of this limitation that administrators are taking the system for the ride. In my recent survey I found that the state of functioning of MCG is not efficient as it should be. I have conveyed my displeasure to the higher authorities and waiting for the favourable response," said the mayor Madhu Azad.

The MCG mayor was recently saved from ouster after the 18 councilors who had revolted against her did not turn up at the divisional commissioner 's office to verify their signatures. Amid reports of corruption, Home Minister Anil Vij have ordered the audit of accounts of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. The the audit will be done by the account's general who will be submitting the official report to the Cabinet minister.