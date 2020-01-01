Corporate hub Ggm refers above 1,600 patients to Delhi hospitals for treatment

Gurugram: Despite being a corporate hub, the city, it seems, is failing when it comes to providing adequate healthcare facilities for its residents. Based on an RTI information filed by social activist Mohit Khatana there have been 1,694 patients who were referred to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital in 2019. Lack of major medical facilities has resulted in patients from Gurugram government hospital being referred to the public hospitals for long. The year 2019, however, witnessed a larger number of patients being sent to AIIMS and Safdarjung for treatment.



One of the main reasons that have been attributed for such large referrals is the absence of a major traumatic care facility at the Sector-10 civil hospital. From March the Civil Hospital in Sadar area has been closed down.

Even when the Civil Hospital in Sadar area was operational, lack of traumatic centre, burn wards resulted in patients being sent to public hospitals in the National Capital for treatment. Not only victims affected by major accidents but even critical cases of dengue and 0diarrhoea in the past have also been sent across to public hospitals in Delhi. In one of the previous RTI's again filed by Mohit Khatana from 2004 to 2018 over 11,000 patients from Gurugram hospitals have been referred.

Acknowledging that there are challenges in the public health care system in Gurugram the district health department mention that the work towards revamping of Gurugram Civil hospital in Sadar will be expedited. "We wish to start the works of revamping the Civil Hospital from February. Once the objective of revamping the Civil Hospital is achieved it will aid in a great deal in filling the gaps in the public healthcare system of Gurugram," said Dr JS Punia Chief Medical Officer Gurugram Health Department.

Situated in the Sadar area the Gurugram Civil hospital that was built in 1975 was vacated after it was declared unfit and unsafe for usage. All the process of revamping the building adopted by the state government had failed.

Having already transferred crucial facilities like dialysis and MRI departments to private hand, there are now plans to even entrust the responsibility of handling emergency and OT services to private medical experts. There has, however, been no official confirmation of providing the latter services to private doctors.