Coronavirus: No monetary benefits to police personnel

New Delhi: According to an internal message by Delhi Police, they have discontinued the monetary benefits which were given to the Delhi Police personnel who were tested COVID-19 positive or died due to contagious disease.

"In pursuance of the minutes circulated regarding benefits to Delhi Police personnel from DPWS. The benefits which include Rs 10,000 financial relief to police personnel who were tested COVID-19 positive and Rs 10 lakh to the fanily police personnel who died due to virus were provided by Delhi Police," a document revealed. The document was sent marked to senior officers in Delhi Police.It further read," The above mentioned benefits have been discontinued from the midnight of October 21. It must be brought in the notice of police personnel working under your (senior officers) kind control."



Earlier this year the Delhi police decided to reduce the amount given to its personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. Sources said that discussions related to money spent on police personnel and what the future graph will be like, were held between Delhi Police officers. "The personnel who are affected by the virus are getting overall help from the department. They are being provided free services of doctors. So we came up with the decision to reduce the money from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000," an official had told Millennium Post.



The officer had said, "In case of anything unfortunate happens and any personnel dies due to the virus, he or she will receive Rs 10 lakh.The cases in Delhi Police crossed 3,000 mark with over 2,500 have recovered and over dozen police personnel died due to contagious disease.

