Coronavirus is here to stay, everyone should learn to live with it, says Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that Coronavirus is here to stay and everyone needs to learn to live with it. Jain said that the lockdown period has given them a fair idea about the virus and how it spreads.



This comes as India enters the last week of the third phase of lockdown announced by the Centre over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jain said that Corona cases are increasing continuously not only in Delhi but in the whole country. It has to be understood that the virus is not here to stay for just two or three months, it is going to live in the world for a long time. He said that we have to learn to live with it.

He had said that they have ordered all the hospitals to submit the report along with the daily death statistics.

Earlier Delhi government came under attack over "under-reporting" of Coronavirus deaths after hospitals reported a higher figure, the Health Minister asserted that there was no reason to hide anything and not a single case would go unaccounted for in the Capital, according to reports.

The minister explained that the hospitals had not sent detailed death reports of patients which have information such reason of death, name, age and other things, and on the basis of which the Covid-19 health bulletin was updated.

He said the health department has asked the hospitals to send the death reports and summaries at the earliest, so that the data can be promptly added to the bulletin.

Delhi on Monday crossed the 7,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the reporting of 310 fresh cases.

On Sunday, the national Capital has witnessed 381 cases in a day. No death was reported on Monday hence total number of deaths still stands at 73 in the city. The first case in Delhi was reported on March 2.

Meanwhile, the health department also synchronised the 24-hr time cycle for the daily bulletin on COVID-19 cases with that of the Indian Council of Medical Research, an official said. Earlier, the health department was following a 24-hr time cycle beginning from 4 pm daily.

A total of 60 patients were discharged in a single day hence total 2,129 patients have been discharged so far. At present, 5,031 people are still under treatment, including 981 COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

The government now allows mild COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment at their houses provided there is provision for the person to be isolated properly.

The number of containment zones is still 82 hence neither addition nor removal has been made. Earlier, it was 102.