Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases in Delhi cross 13,000-mark, death toll rises to 261
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in India on Sunday rose to 1,31,868 lakh with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. Of these, 73,560 cases are active infections, while 54,440 patients have been discharged. The death toll has climbed to 3,867.
The state of Maharashtra continues to be worst-affected in the country. On Sunday afternoon, in a televised address, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a possible extension of lockdown in the state after May 31, saying that it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and that it cannot be lifted all at once. Meanwhile, the death toll due to novel coronavirus in Delhi rose to 261, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the government said.
Globally, over 5.2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 3.4 lakh deaths. Brazil has surpassed Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections, behind only the US, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
(Input and image from theindianexpress.com)
