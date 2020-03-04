Coronavirus: All 6 samples from Noida test negative, say officials

G B Nagar: Six persons, including three children, who were suspected to have been infected with coronavirus were tested negative, said Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department on Wednesday. Officials said that all the six persons will remain in quarantine at their residence with district health department being in contact with them to take stock of their condition.

On Tuesday, two schools in Noida were shut down after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended. The health department has already started sanitisation of school campus and are in constant touch with the families who were found to have been affected with the virus.

"It came to light that six persons including a couple with their son and a mother with two daughters were suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 virus. However, medical reports confirmed no symptoms of corona virus in their body. We are keeping a close watch on all the patients suffering from cold, fever on any initial symptom relevant to corona virus," said a senior administrative officer.

Officials said that as many as 373 people who have travelled abroad since January 15 have been kept under surveillance so far as possible carriers of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Seventy-four people at present are under surveillance, while five were cross referred, meaning they were not from Gautam Buddh Nagar," said a senior officer of district health department.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued precautionary advisory to all the RWAs and residential societies to avoid holi celebrations in colony parks and common areas of high rises as a precautionary measure against the Corona virus.