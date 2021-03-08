Corona nearing 'endemic' stage in Delhi: Health Min

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said coronavirus was nearing an "endemic" phase in the national Capital.



An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

"Coronavirus is nearing an endemic phase in Delhi. Experts say some cases continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak around 10 years ago, but still some cases are reported every year. Coronavirus is not going to end completely... we will have to learn to live with it," Jain said.

He said the COVID-19 positivity rate was well below one per cent, adding that this rate was around 15 per cent in November last year.

The positivity rate has remained below one per cent for the last two months. The fluctuation in this rate is not that much, the minister added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the COVID-19 positivity rate should remain less than 5 per cent. The health minister added that less than 10 per cent beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city hospitals.

He said the total number of COVID tests conducted in Delhi was around five times the national average. According to a health bulletin issued on Sunday, over 91,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national Capital on Saturday, the highest so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, while the number of tests rose to over 91,000, the highest so far amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.

The positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent, it said.

The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,921, according to the latest health bulletin.

The fresh cases came from 91,614 tests, including 71,250 RT-PCR tests and 20,364 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4.

It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month and on February 26, 256 new cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February, as per figures.

The number of active cases stood at 1,803 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Sunday rose to 937 from 879 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people have recovered till date.