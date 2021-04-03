Cop's wife tries to kill kids, then hangs self in Ghitorni

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable's 27-year-old wife on Thursday allegedly killed herself inside her home in South West Delhi's Ghitorni before purportedly attempting to kill her two sons, after reportedly facing harassment from her husband. According to the police, the motive behind the suicide was allegedly due to the fact that her husband, Constable Sushil, posted with Vasant Vihar Police Station, used to allegedly harass and beat her wife, one Rajesh, due to their personal issues.



The woman's family has alleged that he used to harass her over dowry and also had an extra marital affair, a senior police officer told Millennium Post.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot as per police.

Her 3-month-old and 3-year-old sons were lying unconscious inside the room. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where Samarth is stable but Shreshth remains critical, police said.

According to police, on Thursday, they received two PCR calls within a gap of two minutes, where Ct. Sunil claimed that his wife and two children are locked inside their room and are not opening the door.

Following this, police rushed to the spot and found that Rajesh had killed herself by hanging herself from the ceiling fan inside her house and the door of the house was found latched from inside which was later broken by police.

Both the sons were found unconscious in the bathroom of the house and had already been admitted to the Fortis Hospital. According to police, Rajesh and Ct Sunil got married in 2014.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken on any complaint from either party," DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The incident occurred on a day when a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons before hanging himself inside his house in Rohini's Naharpur Village over a tiff he and his wife were having over the troubles of raising their specially abled children.