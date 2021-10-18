Cops warn of stern action for spreading fake news about violence at Puja pandal

Kolkata: After claiming that people are not allowed to hold Durga Pujas in Bengal during the state Assembly polls, BJP national vice-president—drawing reference to the violence in Bangladesh during Puja—asserted that a Puja pandal at Egra in East Midnapore was vandalised, which was later found to be fake.



The Superintendent of Police (SP), East Midnapore, Amarnath K dismissed the allegations of Ghosh and informed that they will initiate strict legal action against those spreading fake information to create tension in state.

Ghosh claimed that a similar incident like that in Bangladesh had taken place at Egra which the police and the district administration were trying to hide. Ghosh tweeted: "Those who are concerned about the mob attack on Durga Puja in Bangladesh, are they aware that here, in West Bengal East Mednipur district's Egra Central Bus Stand's Durga Puja also encountered similar violence as in Bangladesh? To bury the incident, State Police & administrative authorities reached there and arranged for the idol immersion. So, is West Bengal moving towards Bangladesh?"

On Sunday SP, East Midnapore tweeted: "Yesterday at Egra Central Bus stand Puja Pandal, 3 CHILDREN (2 girls and boy) aged around 10 yrs or less were playing near the mandap. They took with them some puja articles when they were leaving after their play. CCTV footage corroborate the facts. This is not violence. WB Police."

Replying to the BJP leader's tweet, SP East Midnapore tweeted: "There are attempts to communalise this incident. One child has been identified as member of a Hindu family. Strict legal action will taken against those who spread fake news. WB Police."