'Cops trying to wash their hands off it': JNUSU after Delhi Police gives itself clean chit

New delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Thursday lashed out at the Delhi Police after the latter gave itself a clean chit in the January 5 violence that took place inside the campus this year, in which scores of students and professors were grievously injured, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.



In a statement, Ghosh said that the clean chit is like the police trying to "wash its hands of the whole thing as if nothing happened".

"Delhi Police has given itself a clean chit in the violence of 5 January where students of JNU were attacked by masked people imported from outside at the behest of the ABVP. On the day of the violence, I had repeatedly messaged the then SHO, an Inspector of Vasant Kunj North PS and other police officials regarding the carnage and assembly of people with weapons. Despite repeated appeals, Police had given a word that everything was fine. Then how did the masked people from outside enter the University and why wasn't it stopped?" she asked.

She added that the involvement of outsiders and their entry through the gate could have been averted if the "police acted in time".

"No action was taken even as stones were thrown at teachers which led to a female professor getting hit by a stone on the skull. Goons went inside women's hostels and that led to residents being traumatised for days," the statement further read.

She went on to note that not a single arrest had been made in the case, despite many people associated with the ABVP having declared their involvement in television interviews.

"The extent of police lethargy can be gauged from the fact that ABVP people blocked my exit route while I was to be taken to the hospital and nothing was done even after repeated pleas. To date, no FIR has been registered in my complaint and complaints submitted by other students who were assaulted," Ghosh said.