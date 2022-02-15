Cops took our protest supplies: DSAWHU

New Delhi: Into the 15th day of the indefinite protest in the Civil Lines area here, Delhi's anganwadi workers and helpers continued their demonstration for fair wages, employment benefits and govt employee tag — despite the police seizing a lot of their protest supplies like mics and loudhailers — most of which was crowdfunded.



The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union's protest continued in full strength on Monday, with the union reporting over 8,000 protesters were in attendance. Now, they have also set up a mobile toilet at the protest site in addition to the creche already set up.

While the union said five of its workers had been booked, Vishal Kumar of the union added, "We have taken the matter to the court and will fight until justice is served. Valuable items like the mic and props have been taken which were bought with small donations from our members, we want those back immediately."

The police confirmed that the supplies had been seized as part of the FIR as they were "case properties".

Significantly, the Chief Minister's Office had invited the DSAWHU for a three-way meeting with the government over their issues, including the CITU-affiliated DAWHU. Now, the protesting workers have declined this offer, saying that CITU-affiliated union is aligned with the authorities and that they would be outnumbered in such a meeting.

"We have replied that the DSAWHU won't be participating in the proposed meet because the government and CITU's DAWHU would try their intimidating tactics against us with their majority as the DAWHU is hand in glove with each other. We want to talk with the government directly and address our demands", said Vishal.

The anganwadi workers have for the last two weeks been protesting every day seeking that they be paid proper wages instead of what they called a "pocket-money" of around Rs 9,000 per month.