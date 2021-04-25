Cops set up digital data bank of plasma donors

New Delhi: Delhi Police have now taken an initiative to facilitate plasma therapy for needy patients by setting up a digital data bank of plasma donors.



"We have named the initiative as "Jeevan Rakshak", this initiative is to create a digital data bank interface between plasma donors and needy recipients, after due authentication," the official said.

A Google form was devised for this purpose. The persons in need of plasma will register their requests for requisition. A designated link is available on the official website of Delhi Police in the name of donating plasma — save lives.

The person registering his request will choose the concerned field as such. On choosing the field "I am a plasma donor"— a form containing the details of the donor. The donor will have to enter the required details in all the fields and submit the form.

Similarly, for plasma seekers, on choosing the field "I am a Plasma Recipient (patient/caretaker)"— a form containing the required fields will open. The seeker, the recipient will have to enter details in all the fields and submit the form. All the databank of donors and Recipients will be maintained centrally by Delhi Police.