Cops seize property worth Rs 5 crore of builder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday seized property worth Rs 5 crore under the Gangster Act of a well-known criminal Balram, who is also a builder in Sahibabad.



According to police, the property belonged to Dhanpal, who was the owner of a firm called Nidhi builders. He used to make builder flats and sell one flat to multiple buyers. Over 15 fraud cases have been lodged against him in different police stations in the district.

Pradeep Tripathi, SHO of Sahibabad police station said that the accused had made a project in Ramprastha colony in Sahibabad. He divided the project in two ways — one for flats and one for plots.

"The accused had sold one unit to several people and took 80 to 90 per cent of the property," he said.

"On February 15, he was arrested by police in a fraud case and currently is in Dasna jail. Police is trying to find more illegal properties of the accused," he added.

The accused was arrested under the section of 420 (cheating), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of IPC. Even the Gangster Act was imposed on the accused on February 20.