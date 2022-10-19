Cops seize over two tonnes of banned firecrackers in 4 different cases, 6 held

New Delhi: Amid Diwali, the Delhi Police has launched a massive drive against the illegal selling of firecrackers in the national Capital and seized over 2 tonnes of banned firecrackers in four separate cases.



Police have arrested six firecrackers sellers, the officials informed on Tuesday. The major seizure was made from South Delhi where the cops recovered over 1,475 kg of banned firecrackers in two different cases registered in Ambedkar Nagar police station. The police has also arrested two firecrackers sellers in the case. They have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (53) and Sagar (27), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Chandan Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, in the Dwarka district, the police has arrested three sellers who stored firecrackers for sale illegally during the festive season. The cops have recovered 224 kg of firecrackers in the case. The arrested have been identified as Shanky (33), Suresh Tareja (59) and Rakesh Kumar (40) all are residents of West Delhi, DCP Dwarka Harsha Vardhan mentioned.

While another major recovery took place in northeast Delhi's Babarpur area where the cops recovered 611 kg of banned firecrackers from a tempo.

The cops have also nabbed a firecracker seller in the case who has been identified as Kapil (27), a resident of the Burari area of North Delhi, DCP Northeast Sanjay Kumar Sain mentioned. During the investigation, he disclosed that they used to buy firecrackers from different states through parcel services and deliver the same to the various shops in Delhi-NCR. It was revealed that the tempo is owned by his elder brother. He had picked up these cartons from Burari and was about to deliver them at Shahdara, DCP added.