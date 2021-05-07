Cops seize 419 oxygen concentrators from black market, 4 held

New Delhi: Four people were arrested for black marketing oxygen concentrators at exorbitant prices through online portals.

Police said 419 oxygen concentrators, one carton of thermal imagers and 119 cartons containing 1,19,000 N-95 masks have been recovered.

Police said the accused persons, Satish, Vikrant and Gaurav disclosed that they worked in the same company. "Due to the scarcity of oxygen concentrators in the market during the pandemic, they started hoarding these life-saving equipments and started selling them at a high price," official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that they used to import oxygen concentrators, masks and then sold the oxygen concentrators at exorbitant prices to the people. The accused had hidden the equipments at Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar at Central Market in Lodhi Colony.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Delhi Police has arrested three people from Shahdara district.

Police identified the accused as Ravi Sharma, Shambhu Shah and Mohammed Abdul for allegedly selling painted fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders. Around 532 fire extinguisher, iron gas cylinders of different sizes (out of these, 73 have already been tempered into oxygen cylinders) were recovered.

It came to notice that a distributor, Ravi Sharma was removing the red paint of fire extinguishing cylinders and converting them into oxygen cylinders by painting them black with the help of one Abdul and one Shambhu Shah.