Cops, scribes beaten up as farmers celebrated 'conquest'

New Delhi: While tens of thousands of protesting farmers broke ranks and took the Red Fort after hoisting a flag of the sacred "Nishan Sahib", the inside of the Mughal-era fort was teeming with youth farmers and many who had decided to abandon their main rallies to march to Old Delhi.



Significantly, the crowd of protesters at the Red Fort had very easily overpowered the police officials posted there by sheer force of numbers and forced their way into the gates of the structure, before deciding to wreak havoc and get violent with police personnel and journalists present there.

After dismantling three layers of barricades, the farmers finally reached Red Fort at 2 pm.

On reaching Red Fort hundreds of farmers parked their tractor outside the main entrance. As they stood embracing the "win", they said, "they had conquered Red Fort". Others tried to break through the main entrance. Many young men climbed the huge iron gates of the entrance and broke it. They also passed the heavy metal gates and crossed the bus to reach the main mast where the Tricolour is usually hoisted. In the absence of a flag on the mast, farmers put up a religious flag.

And as police resorted to tear-gas shelling yet again to try and disperse the crowd, the protesters resorted to stone-pelting, injuring many police personnel. In fact, the Delhi Police claimed over 50 of their personnel were injured in the violence at Red Fort.

Eyewitnesses and others present in the area said that law enforcement had also fired their weapons but police had denied this flat out.

Meanwhile, at the Red Fort park, protesting farmers went on a rampage beating up journalists and police personnel.

A freelance journalist said that the protesters threatened to break his camera, while a police official beat him up with a rod.

Another journalist, who refused to be named, said that he was beaten up by the farmers as he was capturing them beating the police personnel. One of the policemen injured in the violence had an ear cut off by the protesters and others received grave head injuries. Immediately, two ambulances were rushed in where it picked up the injured people and admitted them to a nearby hospital in Chandni Chowk. When asked for a comment on the violence inflicted upon them inside Red Fort, cops posted there refused to speak to the press.

Speaking to Millennium Post a farmer from Bhatinda said that they had planned to go via the old route (Outer Ring Road) itself. "Few of our farmers had reached Red Fort on Monday night itself. Now we will march towards it," he said.

However, later in the day after the police were chased out of Red Fort, they returned with increased force and drove the protesters out. Reports showed that the fort had been secured but some farmers remained in the area with police personnel constantly trying to convince them of going back.

Furthermore, late on Tuesday night when protesters had refused to leave the area, the police were reported to have cut off electricity in the Red Fort area in an attempt to drive out the protesting farmers.

By the time this report was filed, Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered a detailed inquiry into the violence at Red Fort and sources claimed that allegations of actor Deep Sidhu's involvement in the episode might also be looked into as alleged by several farmer leaders. Sidhu has campaigned for the BJP in elections before and has also been photographed important leaders of the party.