Cops say Ghazipur mob 1st to reach Red Fort

New Delhi: The Delhi Police in their chargesheet against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and others in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, has constructed a detailed timeline of events in the two hours since noon that day — concluding that the protest group from Ghazipur border was the first to breach barricades and reach Red Fort.



In the charge sheet related to Red Fort violence, police, based on analysis of CCTV footage and video clippings, have prepared important timelines. As per city police, 12.06 pm was the time of breaching of barricading by the unruly mob who were on route number one.

"The first route was from Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van Chowk to T-Point Subhash Marg and T-Point Subhash Marg to Red Fort Chowk at Gyanpath — this was the batch of the riotous mob which was coming from Ghazipur Border," the official said.

At about 1.24 pm, a mob on route number 2 breached the barricades. "The second route was from S.P.M. Marg from Calcutta Gate to Chhata Rail Chowk and Netaji Subhash Marg from Chhata Rail Chowk to Red Fort Chowk at Gyanpath — this was the batch of the riotous mob which was coming from Singhu Border," the official said.

Around 12:04 pm was the time of reaching tableau at Red Fort, at 12:16 pm mob reached Red Fort from Ghazipur Border. At about 1.43 pm protestors reached Lahori Gate, Red Fort from Singhu Border.

At 1.51 pm the first iron gate of Lahori Gate, Red Fort was broken whereas six minutes later (1.57 pm) the second iron gate was broken. After one minute (1.58 pm) accused Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu entered Red Fort from Lahori Gate.

Between 1:59 pm to 2:10 pm attempts were made for the hoisting of Nishan Sahib from the flagpole at Rampart, Red Fort. Between 2:10 pm and 2:12 pm, protestors hoisted the Nishan Sahib and Kisan Union Flag from the flagpole at Rampart at the heritage site. "Seven minutes later (2.18 pm) Sidhu along with absconding accused Jugraj Singh came out from the spot. And from 2.52 pm violence started by the members of the unlawfully assembled riotous mob," the official said.

Investigation revealed that in a conspired manner three accused people (Iqbal Singh, Sandeep Singh Sidhu and Jabarjang Singh) were present at Red Fort and played the active role of instigators, whereas the rest of the arrested accused were the executors of the conspiracy. Police said Iqbal Singh received a call from Canada. Investigation in this regard is continuing to probe his connections with Canadian Khalistani inhabitants in the present case.