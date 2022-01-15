Cops reunite missing specially-abled child with kin within 24 hrs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police reunited a specially-abled child with his family on Thursday after a 24-hour search, under its programme "Operation Milap", police said on Friday.



The seven-year-old specially-abled child went missing on Wednesday afternoon and a missing complaint was filed by his father Robart Masih at Kishangarh police station of Southwest Delhi.

DCP Southwest district Gaurav Sharma said, "In the intervening night of January 12-13, a call was received at PS Kishangarh regarding a missing child. The complainant reported that his seven-year-old younger son, who is specially-abled, was missing since 3 pm. Immediately, a case was registered at PS Kishangarh and a search for the missing child was taken up."

The investigating team took the help of technical surveillance, CCTV and searched various shelter homes, temples, parks, nearby locality. Further, the police started working on all aspects.

Further, the team also searched for the child in the open places, roads and streets nearby. The team was continuously in touch with the neighbours, family members and relatives while trying to trace the child.

Finally, the team succeeded in tracing the child from the same area in the morning and finally he was handed over to the family after legal formalities.