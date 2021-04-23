Cops restore O2 at hosp with over 350 patients

New Delhi: During lockdown, Delhi Police remained busy inter alia in arranging oxygen for hospitals on crisis calls. Police said they helped more than 10 hospitals by escorting oxygen tankers or providing them with oxygen. Police said in South Delhi, they managed to restore oxygen supply to a hospital where over 350 COVID patients are undergoing treatment at Batra hospital.



On April 21, they received an information from chief engineer RK Baniwal of Batra Hospital who informed that the oxygen at was about to finish and they have only stock for two hours. "He further informed that about 350 Covid patients are under treatment in Batra and they are not sure that when they will get oxygen supply," police said. The district DCP Atul Kumar Thakur, Additional DCP Harsha Vardhan Mandava and ACP Lakshay took the charge. They themselves monitored minute to minute development from Batra Hospital.

"After enquiring from the hospital Hospital management and Nodal officer GNCTD it was revealed that one tanker is supposed to come from Panipat and another from Modi Nagar but they are not getting any update," official said. Later they were able to contact the concerned drivers of the tankers through the Nodal officers and owners of the suppliers.

In the mean time one team was sent to Mohan Co-operative area Badarpur with 60 empty gas cylinders to get them filled. Another team was sent to escort the tankers bringing oxygen after obtaining their live locations. Finally, oxygen was restored at 12:30 mid-night.

In another case, South district formed a green corridor and escorted a oxygen tanker from Apsara border to Max hospital. On the other hand, New Delhi district helped 150 patients admitted in Primus Hospital at Chankyapuri by escorting oxygen cylinder from Linde company in Faridabad. Meanwhile, Dwarka district also helped Manipal hospital by arranging oxygen tanker for patients. 78 patients admitted at Rathi Hospital in Ranhola were helped by police as

they arranged oxygen cylinders from them.