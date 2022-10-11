Cops question ex-min Gautam; he demands action against BJP MP

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday questioned former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, and he will again be quizzed on October 11, senior officials said.



Gautam, however, asked why Delhi Police has not taken action against BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his inflammatory remarks intended to "terrorise'' the Muslim community.

The AAP leader, who resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday after the controversy over attending the event, said he has not received any notice for questioning on Tuesday but will comply if he is called again.

"I was questioned today at 4 pm. They asked me about the nature of the programme and how it was organised.

"I have not been called tomorrow. I am a lawyer and if they call me I will go. I follow the law and if I have committed any crime, you can register a case and arrest me. If I have not, you can interrogate me," he said.

Gautam added that he was not told whether any case has been filed in the matter.

"I will offer sweets to the complainant if I am arrested," he added.

"He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others on Tuesday,'' a senior police official said.

"He was questioned today also about his alleged presence in the event. We have sent him a notice to join the probe on Tuesday as well and we have also received his acceptance," he added. Details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted Gautam's resignation and sent it to the lieutenant governor, who has forwarded it to the President for approval, sources said on Monday.