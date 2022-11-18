Cops: Poonawala to be taken to places he visited with Walkar

New Delhi: Investigators probing the Mehrauli killing case are likely to take help from other police districts in Delhi and will take accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to locations like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to establish the sequence of events leading to the brutal murder of Shradha Walkar, sources said on Thursday.



Police was granted custody of Poonawala for five more days by a court here. After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations and police will visit these places with Poonawala to ascertain whether something had happened on those trips to trigger the murder.

Police have also traced the garbage van in which Poonawala had disposed of his blood stained clothes besides recovering an unpaid water bill of Rs 300 and food bills.

"We will talk to the owners and staffers of hotels where the couple had stayed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and also make them identify Poonawala. We will also take him to the forest area to ascertain the routes taken by him while dumping the severed body parts," a source said.

The source said Poonawala had misled the investigators about the route taken by him and he will be taken back to the forest.

"We have recovered body parts from four locations in the forest area. He had used a saw to chop the body parts, which he had allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road. We will also take him to that shop so that the shopkeeper can identify him," the source said.

The police are approaching other police districts for sharing of information about any decomposed body parts recovered in their districts in the last six months.

In June, a decomposed head and hand were found from the bushes in Ramlila Ground near Kalyanpuri area of east Delhi.

"The body parts were preserved. In absence of any missing complaint that could be related to those remains, the case was not solved. We will share the information and details with the south district police to see whether there is any link between the two cases," said an investigator of that case.

Meanwhile, people in small groups, backed by the Vishva Hindu Parshad (VHP) and other outfits, took out candle marches in South Delhi on Thursday evening and demanded capital punishment to Aaftab Amin Poonawala arrested by Delhi Police recently for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman living with him.

People participating in the candle marches, taken out from eight different locations in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, also demanded that the Delhi government bring stringent laws against "illegal religious conversion and love jihad".