Cops on overdrive — seize over 4.5T of banned crackers ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Delhi Police recovered a total of 608.7 kgs of firecrackers across different districts of the national capital on Monday and arrested 10 people in these cases, officials here said, adding that the firecrackers have been seized from the outer district, north district and the west district.



As per the police officials, the Anti-Cracker Team arrested one person for the clandestine sale of banned firecrackers of 25.5 kgs from the Sultanpuri area of the outer district. Because of the ban imposed by DDMA on Firecrackers within the jurisdiction of GNCT, the dedicated teams conducted the operations. The accused person has been identified as Rani and a case under sections 188/286 of IPC r/w 9(B) Explosive Act has been registered at the Sultan Puri police station.

During questioning the accused person further revealed that she bought the recovered illegal firecrackers from Gurugram to earn a huge profit during the upcoming Diwali festival.

This apart, cops nabbed seven persons, including the owner of a firecracker unit in the Sadar Bazar area of the north district on Tuesday and recovered 77.2 kgs of banned firecrackers from their possession. The accused persons were held during patrolling in the morning. During checking, the plastic bags were found filled with firecrackers.

The accused persons were identified as Irfan Malik, Firoz, Avinash, Karan Singh, Anil Gupta, Ravi and Sher Mohammad. Accordingly, a case vides under sections 286/188 of IPC and 5/9 (B) Explosive Act was registered at the Sadar Bazar police station.

On the other hand, Delhi Police apprehended five persons, seizing a total of 506 Kg of firecrackers from their possession in the Khyala area of the west district. Police said that the storage of recovered firecrackers was kept to be sold on the occasion of Diwali at a very high price. The accused persons have been identified as Kiran Khurana, Sanjay Kumar, Anuradha Khendalwal, Rajesh Taluja and Ajeet Singh.

Meanwhile, many teams are still launching operations in other parts of Delhi. So far, the Delhi Police have seized over 4 tonnes of banned firecrackers in the weeks leading up to Diwali. In these seizures till Sunday night, the police had arrested 26 people and filed 23 cases.

Police have said that even though most of the manufacturing and storage units have been shut in the national capital, people engaged in the business have managed to procure firecrackers at lower prices from its neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Harayana in huge quantities.