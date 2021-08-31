Cops on ground to get portable devices to scan fingerprints

New Delhi: In a unique move, the Delhi Police will soon issue portable fingerprint scanning devices to beat cops and those posted on picket checking duty and patrolling duties in its push to modernize policing from the ground up. This comes after the city police started issuing tablets (e-beat books) to beat constables last year — giving them instant access to criminal databases — which include facial recognition and fingerprint databases from across the country.



While access to the information is present, the cops on the ground do not yet have access to portable fingerprint scanners, for which they would have to take a suspect to the nearest police station. Now, they will be able to feed a fingerprint scan into the database for matching from the spot itself.

The city police will not even need to interrogate a suspect to identify him during picket checking or patrolling; only fingerprints will suffice to know if they have a criminal record.

Sometimes an accused or a criminal misrepresent identity while being caught, but with this new technology, the correct identity can be ascertained by taking a print of his index finger.

The Special Commissioner of Police Operations of the city police is set to introduce this new device to the city police force. This is the first time any police force in India will use such advanced technology for pickt checking staff or patrolling staff.

Initially, the operation will be done on a trial basis and if it works, soon policemen will be seen using this technique on the streets of Delhi, Muktesh Chander, Special CP told Millennium Post.

"With the use of this technique, all criminals can also be trapped. I am hopeful that this modern technology will benefit Delhi Police in controlling crime in the streets of the capital," Chander further added.

Senior police officials, however, added that if a person is found indulging in criminal activities for the first time, only then will their biometric details be sent to the criminal database following the usual process through the local police stations.

Now, there are 15 districts in Delhi and a total of 178 police stations. Under such police stations, there are 1752 different beats and two beat officers to oversee respective beats. The Fingerprint Identification System (FPIS) will also be operated by all beat police personnel.

Similar devices are already being used in many other countries of America and Europe. Along with fingerprints, facial identification systems are also used to identify criminals.