Cops now probe anti-vaxxer 'doc' asking all to stop using face mask

New delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has now launched a probe into a video where a person who claimed to be Dr Tarun Kothari was telling people not to wear a mask or get vaccinated. A case was registered on the complaint of one head constable from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in which he informed the investigators that on July 20 while he was returning from ITO around 7 pm, he heard some people at the bus stop talk about some doctor.



They went on to say that at the time of a pandemic, how can he ask people not to wear a mask or follow social distancing. People were demanding legal against this man who was involved in spreading such misinformation, he said.

"I saw that video on a mobile phone of a person who was present at the spot. Later, I introduced myself to those people and asked them to share that video with me but they didn't as they did not want to indulge in any kind of case," the complainant told the police.

Later the complainant reached the Crime Branch office and found that one of his colleagues had the video. As per the complainant, he saw the 1.34 minute video in which a person claimed to be Dr Tarun Kothari. "He was seen saying that no matter what the Prime Minister, the Delhi Police Commissioner or the reporters tell you, do not to wear a mask. If you wear a mask, it will lead to several diseases. Not only that, if you go to the hospital, they will give you wrong treatment and you will die. He also asked people not to get vaccinated or maintain social distancing," the complainant informed the police about the content of that video.

A case under sections 117, 109, 269, 188 of IPC and section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 was registered. Police have not named anyone in the suspect list.