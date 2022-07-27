Cops nab man absconding for 13 yrs in murder case

new delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 34-year-old man who had been absconding for 13 years after allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Sandeep alias Rinku is the fourth accused arrested in the 2009 case, they said. In November 2009, the body of a man was found near a building near DDA market.

Back them, a man had told the police that while coming from Raghubir Nagar, his rickshaw driver told him that someone had killed a person near a building at the DDA market, officials said. When he reached the spot, he found the body of his brother-in-law Raja lying there and saw blood oozing from his mouth. A big stone was also lying on his chest, police said.

"A case of murder was registered and during investigation, a secret information was received and three accused — Sunny, Rahul and Sanjay — were then arrested," said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

However, Sandeep, who kept changing his hideouts, he added.