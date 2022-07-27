Cops nab man absconding for 13 yrs in murder case
new delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 34-year-old man who had been absconding for 13 years after allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.
Sandeep alias Rinku is the fourth accused arrested in the 2009 case, they said. In November 2009, the body of a man was found near a building near DDA market.
Back them, a man had told the police that while coming from Raghubir Nagar, his rickshaw driver told him that someone had killed a person near a building at the DDA market, officials said. When he reached the spot, he found the body of his brother-in-law Raja lying there and saw blood oozing from his mouth. A big stone was also lying on his chest, police said.
"A case of murder was registered and during investigation, a secret information was received and three accused — Sunny, Rahul and Sanjay — were then arrested," said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).
However, Sandeep, who kept changing his hideouts, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT