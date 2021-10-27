Cops nab 2, apprehend 6 juveniles for killing man

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed of solving a burglary-cum-murder case by arresting two men and apprehending six juveniles. A team of Patel Nagar police station and Anand Parbat police station solved the case. Police said that on October 22, a PCR call was received at the Patel Nagar police station regarding the stabbing of brother-in-law of the complainant by some unknown people. The victim was identified as Manoj.



The complainant also mentioned that he and the owner of Shravan Electrical, where Manoj used to work, found him lying on the road in a pool of blood.

First, they took him to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital and later shifted to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on the complaint, cops registered a case under sections 302/394/397 of IPC at Patel Nagar police station on October 23.

During the investigation, the team collected intelligence in the area and gathered information. The route was analysed and CCTV footage of cameras was obtained. On the analysis of more than 400 CCTV footages, the accused were nabbed.

During interrogation, the arrestees accepted that they were indulged in the bad company for earning easy money. Meanwhile, cops recovered a blood-stained knife, a robbed mobile, and the Aadhar card of the deceased. The accused have been identified as Vivek and Sikander.